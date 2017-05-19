Cancellations/adjustments due to weather - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

Cancellations/adjustments due to weather

The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather. 

TUESDAY, JUNE 20: 

  • The resstorela.gov Town Hall meeting in Baker has been rescheduled to happen on Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Center. 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21: 

  • The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has canceled its board meeting.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22: 

  • BRCC's community summer bash has been postponed. The event will be set for a July date, which is yet to be determined. 
  • The Governor's Advisory Commission Diversion Subcommittee Meeting has been canceled. 

SCHOOL CLOSURES

  • EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
    • Unitech Training Academy will be closed Wednesday, June 21. Classes scheduled to resume Thursday pending weather developments.
  • WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
    • All West Baton Rouge Parish schools will be closed Thursday, June 22

If you have an event notification you would like added to this list, please email news@wafb.com

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly