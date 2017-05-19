Cancellations, closures due to weather

The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather.

WATERWAY CLOSURES

All inland waterways in Ascension and Livingston Parishes will be closed to recreational boating traffic until further notice. River closure will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Additionally, the Blind River in St. James Parish is also closed to recreational boat traffic.

PARK CLOSURES

Cypremort Point State Park, Cypremort Point

Fairview-Riverside State Park, Madisonville

Day-use at Fontainebleau State Park, Mandeville

Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle

Palmetto Island State Park, Abbeville

Tickfaw State Park, Springfield

Cypremort Point and Palmetto Island State Parks are closed due to high water over the roads leading to the parks. All parks are anticipated to reopen Monday morning, June 26; except for Tickfaw State Park, which will reopen Tuesday morning, June 27. Visitors with reservations to impacted parks will be contacted by the Office of State Parks' reservation staff.

RESCHEDULED EVENTS

The resstorela.gov Town Hall meeting in Baker has been rescheduled to happen on Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Center.

