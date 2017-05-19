Cancellations, closures due to weather

A man accused of setting a fire that spread from a vehicle to a house is in jail facing some serious charges. According to court documents, Ja’Quan East, 23, of Baton Rouge, set a vehicle on fire that was parked next to a house on Cefalu Drive on June 16.More >>
A man accused of setting a fire that spread from a vehicle to a house is in jail facing some serious charges. According to court documents, Ja’Quan East, 23, of Baton Rouge, set a vehicle on fire that was parked next to a house on Cefalu Drive on June 16.More >>
A jury found a man guilty Thursday in a murder from nearly three years ago. James Mills, 21, of Baton Rouge, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hancy Sanchez, 24.More >>
A jury found a man guilty Thursday in a murder from nearly three years ago. James Mills, 21, of Baton Rouge, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hancy Sanchez, 24.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
Five people are in custody and one person is dead after being shot late Wednesday night.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 23.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 23.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.More >>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
At first, the family thought the baby deer had fallen in. But she kept squeezing through the gate every day to swim and and enjoy the Jacuzzi.More >>
At first, the family thought the baby deer had fallen in. But she kept squeezing through the gate every day to swim and and enjoy the Jacuzzi.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>