Cancellations, closures due to TS Cindy

One person suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block on Florida Blvd.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for reportedly shooting the victim in the arm back on May 3, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 21.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
