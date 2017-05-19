Cancellations, closures due to TS Cindy

The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather.

SCHOOL/CAMP CLOSURES

ASCENSION PARISH All activities on all school campuses, including summer classes and camps, are cancelled for Wednesday, June 21. All administrative services remain open with 12-month employees reporting to work as scheduled. All activities will resume on Thursday, June 22. Check www.apsb.org for more info.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH St. Michael Basketball Camp and Summer League are canceled Thursday, June 22. Activities will resume Friday at 9 a.m. St. Paul Adult Learning Center will be closed Wednesday. Unitech Training Academy will be closed Wednesday, June 21. Classes scheduled to resume Thursday pending weather developments.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH All West Baton Rouge Parish schools and summer school programs will be closed Thursday, June 22



PARK CLOSURES

Cypremort Point State Park, Cypremort Point

Fairview-Riverside State Park, Madisonville

Day-use at Fontainebleau State Park, Mandeville

Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle

Tickfaw State Park, Springfield

STATE OFFICE CLOSURES

State offices will be closed Thursday, June 22 in the following parishes:

Cameron

Calcasieu

Iberia

Jefferson Davis

Vermilion

EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21:

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has canceled its board meeting.

The Live Healthy meeting for Health BR has been canceled.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22:

BRCC's community summer bash has been postponed. The event will be set for a July date, which is yet to be determined.

The Governor's Advisory Commission Diversion Subcommittee meeting has been canceled.

RESCHEDULED EVENTS

The resstorela.gov Town Hall meeting in Baker has been rescheduled to happen on Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Center.

