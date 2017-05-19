BRCC celebrates more than 600 graduates in class of 2017

BRCC has celebrated another graduating class.

The community college held its 18th Annual Commencement Ceremony on Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was invited to deliver the commencement address to the graduating class of 2017.

He congratulated the graduates for persevering through challenges, especially all throughout last year.

"Most of you are not traditional students, but the average age of this graduating class is 28,” Edwards said. “Maybe you've been a part-time student, so that you could work a full-time job. Maybe life got in the way and you had to withdraw once or twice, but you're here. You're here."

More than 600 students are receiving diplomas from BRCC this year.

