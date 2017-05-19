La. law enforcement officers carry Flame of Hope in support of S - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

La. law enforcement officers carry Flame of Hope in support of Special Olympics

Posted by WAFB Staff
Louisiana law enforcement officers carry Flame of Hope. (Source: WAFB) Louisiana law enforcement officers carry Flame of Hope. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Flame of Hope is making its way through Louisiana.

Louisiana law enforcement officers, along with a team of supporters, carried the torch Friday morning for Special Olympics Louisiana.

The run started at the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies will be participating to raise awareness for Special Olympics and the upcoming state summer games happening this weekend in Hammond.

