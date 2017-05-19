Southern advances in the SWAC Baseball Tournament

The Southern Jaguars are still alive in the SWAC Baseball Tournament after defeating Alabama A&M 6-2 in an elimination game.

The Jags had 10 hits against the Bulldogs, led by first baseman John Pope's two hits and three RBI.

Shortstop Phillip Williams added two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Jacob Snyder went seven innings, giving up two runs, while scattering six hits.

Whilhelm Allen took over for Snyder, pitching two scoreless innings for Southern.

Southern improved to 17-26 on the season and will face the loser of the Jackson State and Texas Southern game Thursday at 3 p.m.

