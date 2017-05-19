Deputies: Man faces charge in machete attack that sent victim to hospital

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered showers/isolated storms - breezy; high of 89°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - SE winds, a low of 74°
SATURDAY: Showers/storms likely (70% coverage) - a high of 84°
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered showers/isolated storms - breezy; high of 89°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - SE winds, a low of 74°
SATURDAY: Showers/storms likely (70% coverage) - a high of 84°
Investigators said a body, which was found at the site of a crash, was unrelated to the wreck. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the body was found on US 61 (Airline Highway) at Pond Road in Sorrento.More >>
Investigators said a body, which was found at the site of a crash, was unrelated to the wreck. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the body was found on US 61 (Airline Highway) at Pond Road in Sorrento.More >>
BRCC has celebrated another graduating class. The community college held its 18th Annual Commencement Ceremony on Friday. Gov. John Bel Edwards was invited to deliver the commencement address to the graduating class of 2017.More >>
BRCC has celebrated another graduating class. The community college held its 18th Annual Commencement Ceremony on Friday. Gov. John Bel Edwards was invited to deliver the commencement address to the graduating class of 2017.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
The Flame of Hope is making its way through Louisiana. Louisiana law enforcement officers, along with a team of supporters, carried the torch Friday morning for Special Olympics Louisiana.More >>
The Flame of Hope is making its way through Louisiana. Louisiana law enforcement officers, along with a team of supporters, carried the torch Friday morning for Special Olympics Louisiana.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.More >>
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.More >>