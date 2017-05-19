Deputies: Man faces charge in machete attack that sent victim to hospital

A man is facing a battery charge after an alleged machete attack left the victim with numerous cuts.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Wilfred Wiggins, 57, of Napoleonville, was arrested Thursday.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said his deputies went to Our Lady of the Lake Assumption to interview a patient who reported getting injured in a machete attack.

He added deputies identified Wiggins as the suspect after questioning the victim about the incident.

Wiggins was booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center on a charge of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

He remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright WAFB 2017. All Rights Reserved.