Burglars get away with $8K in technology from flood-damaged school

Deputies need your help to find the suspect(s) responsible for stealing technology from an elementary school that has been closed due to August flood damage.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School system confirm the burglary happened at Glen Oaks Park Elementary, 5656 Lanier Dr., within the last week.

The items stolen include 29 Chromebooks, 52 Kindles with headphones, and a projector screen. The total value of the items is roughly $8.000.

The school suffered more than $1 million in damages from the August 2016 flood event. The school has been working to recover through donations from donors and is expected to reopen in the fall.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stopper at (225) 344-7867.

