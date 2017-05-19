FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Umbrellas needed for the weekend

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered showers/isolated storms - breezy; high of 89°

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - SE winds, a low of 74°

SATURDAY: Showers/storms likely (70% coverage) - a high of 84°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

***The entire WAFB viewing area is now under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather Saturday***

- Another steamy spring afternoon ahead - high moisture (dew point/humidity) may push the feels like temperature back into the mid 90°s (as it did Thursday afternoon!)

- Otherwise, we’re looking at afternoon highs Friday in the upper 80°s (if it reaches 90°, it will be the third 90° reading, so far, of the spring season)!

- Only scattered rain/an isolated storm on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar over the next 12 - 18 hours, rainfall becoming more widespread Saturday morning, then throughout the day

- Still anticipating a weak frontal boundary moving into SE LA/SW MS that will continue to be the main focus for numerous showers/storms … i.e. the marginal risk for severe weather Saturday

- By Sunday, moisture content stays high - but we’ll transition from the severe threat Saturday to a potentially heavy rain event Sunday

- The wet weather is forecast to last into the early part of next week (at least a 50% - 60% coverage Monday and Tuesday) … if the cold front ends up stalling nearby

- However, with the onset of wet weather, temperatures will be significantly cooler than in recent days … highs only in the upper 70°s/lower 80°s starting Sunday and lasting through next Thursday!

BOATERS FORECAST

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 15 - 20 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION UNTIL 7 PM

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 15 - 20 knots; Waves, 2 - 4 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION UNTIL 7 PM

TIDES FOR MAY 19

High Tide: 12:28 p.m. +0.8

Low Tide: 1:46 a.m. +0.4

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 19 … 96° (1956); 49° (2002)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 19 … 87°; 66°

SUNRISE: 6:08 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:55 p.m.

Copyright WAFB 2017. All Rights Reserved.