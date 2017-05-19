Officials: No foul play suspected after body not involved in crash found at site of deadly wreck

Investigators said a body, which was found at the site of a deadly crash, was unrelated to the wreck.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the man's body was found in a wooded area on US 61 (Airline Highway) at Pond Road in Sorrento, which is the same location as a crash that took the lives of three people.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO, foul play is not suspected at this time.

He added more details will be released after the autopsy is complete and the family is notified.

