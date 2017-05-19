Officials: Body not involved in crash found at site of deadly wreck

Investigators said a body, which was found at the site of a crash, was unrelated to the wreck. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the body was found on US 61 (Airline Highway) at Pond Road in Sorrento.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Pamela Shepard, who posted a comment on our Facebook page as she watched protesters at Lee Circle in New Orleans, where the last of four Confederate monuments was in the process of being taken down.More >>
Perkins Rowe is partnering with the American Heart Association to launch initiatives for healthy living. One measure is by unveiling a designated walking path at the first ever "Walk the Rowe for Heart" event.More >>
Baby Aubrey Rose is only a few months old, but has seen more challenges in her life than most see in decades.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
