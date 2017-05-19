YOUR TURN: Lee Memorial Removal

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Pamela Shepard. Shepard is one of hundreds of people who posted comments on our Facebook page as they watched protesters at Lee Circle in New Orleans, where the last of four Confederate monuments was in the process of being taken down.

This is obviously an issue that divides people and the tone of the Facebook comments makes that abundantly clear. Shepard thinks it’s all a waste. In her words:

This is such a waste of time and money. This is history. Nobody worships these monuments. This is a part of history we all need to remember. Taking them down won't change anything.

