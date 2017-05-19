Perkins Rowe to host 'Walk the Rowe for Heart' to promote heart health

Perkins Rowe is partnering with the American Heart Association to launch initiatives for healthy living.

One measure is by unveiling a designated walking path at the first ever "Walk the Rowe for Heart" event.

The purpose of the event is to enhance wellness and encourage its patrons to live a healthier lifestyle, while becoming more aware of heart and stroke

prevention.

Walk the Rowe for Heart will also serve as the formal ribbon cutting for Perkins Rowe’s one-mile designated walking path. The property is installing way-finding signage along the paths, which will include handbill guides for walkers.

In addition to the one-mile walking path, the event will offer seven educational stations hosted by Perkins Rowe merchants including Kendra Scott, Amerigroup, Kinnucan’s, Flip Flop Shops and Barnes and Noble. Each station will highlight one of the seven steps in “My Life Check: Live Better with Life’s Simple 7”. The stations include:

Get Active

Control Cholesterol

Manage Blood Pressure

Lose Weight

Reduce Blood Sugar

Eat Better

Stop Smoking

Walk the Rowe for Heart will be held at Perkins Rowe on Saturday, May 20 between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

