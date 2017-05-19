LSU baseball takes 3-1 win over Miss. St. in Game 1

Information provided by LSU Sports

STARKVILLE, MS - Junior right-hander Alex Lange limited ninth-ranked Mississippi State to one run in seven innings Thursday night to lead No. 5 LSU to a 3-1 victory at Dudy Noble Field.

LSU improved to 37-17 overall and 19-9 in the SEC.

The Tigers moved into a first place tie with Kentucky and Florida in the overall SEC standings after the Wildcats posted a 12-4 win over the Gators Thursday night in Gainesville.

Lange (7-5) allowed one run on six hits in seven innings with five walks and 11 strikeouts, as he fired a season-high 125 pitchers. Relievers Zack Hess and Hunter Newman blanked the Bulldogs of the final two innings, combining to allow no hits with three strikeouts.

Newman picked up his ninth save of the season, pitching around a walk in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory for the Tigers. He struck out MSU clean-up hitter Cody Brown with a runner at first base to end the game.

Shortstop Ryan Gridley led off the bottom of the first inning with his sixth homer of the year to give Mississippi State a 1-0 lead, but Lange, Hess and Newman kept the Bulldogs off of the scoreboard the rest of the way.

LSU took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth as third baseman Josh Smith delivered a sacrifice fly and centerfielder Zach Watson smacked an RBI single.

The Tigers extended the lead to 3-1 in the eighth when Smith lined a one-out single, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on catcher Michael Papierski's single and scored on Watson's sacrifice fly to right field.

