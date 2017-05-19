Troopers: 3 dead in Ascension Parish crash after car splits in half and lands in bayou

Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers identified the victims as Tomas Jones, 23; Austin Kiernan, 22; and Sydney Persac, 19. Troopers added all three are from St. Amant.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said the crash happened on Airline Highway at Pond Road, which is just east of LA 22, in Sorrento. He added a family member found the wrecked 2010 Hyundai Genesis late Thursday night.

According to Lee, the investigation so far showed the crash actually happened early Thursday morning. He said investigators have pieced together that the trio was headed north on Airline Highway when the car went off the road and hit an embankment. He added it is not yet known what caused the car to go off the highway.

Lee stated the car went airborne after hitting the embankment and slammed into a tree, which caused the car to split in half. He added the car then landed in the bayou.

Investigators said they don't know if the people inside the car were wearing seat belts, but all three of them were found outside of it. Officials reported all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office.

According to Lee, troopers have not yet determined who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

The cause of the wreck is still being investigated.

