Crash on Airline Hwy in Ascension Parish leaves 3 dead

This is what was left of the vehicle that was pulled from the pond. (Source: WAFB)

Three people are confirmed dead in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened on Airline Highway at Pond Road, which is just east of LA 22, in Sorrento.

According to troopers, a caller contacted them around 10 p.m., but people at the scene indicated the crash may have happened Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

It is also believed the vehicle hit a tree before going into a pond. Crews pulled a mass of twisted metal from the water.

None of the victims have been identified.

All lanes have been reopened in the area.

No other details are available.

