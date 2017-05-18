Red Cross celebrates 100 years in La. with gala at Tiger Stadium

They're known for their work during disasters, but Thursday night, American Red Cross volunteers gathered for a different reason.

The organization is celebrating 100 years in Louisiana. The Centennial Gala was held at the top of Tiger Stadium. Supporters and volunteers came together for a look back at all the work the Red Cross has done in the state since 1917. The event was hosted by Governor John Bel Edwards and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

"I rode out Katrina, rescued people, volunteers came in the parish, and before I knew it, Red Cross was there feeding people. They don't wait, they're organized, they care, they show up, and you can count on them time and time again," said Nungesser.

The non-profit does more than provide assistance after natural disasters. On average, volunteers respond to six house fires per day across the state.

