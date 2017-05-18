Flooded 911 command center dispatchers honored, hugged

During the 44th annual Kiwanis Club Peace Officer of the Year ceremony, leaders of the Denham Springs Police Department, Denham Springs Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were told to choose an employee that went above and beyond the call of duty last year.More >>
Singleton was moved home for hospice care on May 9. The nurse and medical help who visit him every day are mainly trying to make sure he's comfortable as his body breaks down and life comes to an end.More >>
A state lawmaker shelved a bill Thursday that would have blocked the use of state college logos and branding on alcoholic beverages.More >>
People who still have questions related to rebuilding after the flood will have a chance to hear from a law firm and get answers.More >>
Five people were selected as winners of new Lexus vehicles Thursday, May 18 as part of the annual Driving the Future campaign.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
A statewide amber alert is now in effect after a car was stolen in Jackson with a 6-year-old boy inside.More >>
