Fifth flood seminar of series to be held in Denham Springs

People who still have questions related to rebuilding after the flood will have a chance to hear from a law firm and get answers.

Dutch Physical Therapy will host the fifth seminar of the Helping You Help Yourself series that focuses on the people of Denham Springs and their struggles after the August flood of 2016. This seminar is a follow-up of the seminar with the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors; the speaker is Danny Atkinson with Joubert Law Firm.

Danny Atkinson, whose practice area includes construction law, will be answering questions related to flood insurance and construction claims. He will address issues and concerns and answer questions.

The seminar will be held Thursday, May 25, at Dutch Physical Therapy’s Denham Springs clinic, located at 30789 Hwy 16 D-2, Denham Springs, LA 70726. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend, but space is limited.

Please reserve a seat by registering here.

