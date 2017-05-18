Winners pick their Lexus for 5 Cars, 5 Winners 2017

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Topeka Street just off Plank Road.More >>
Heavy rains will continue to impact south Louisiana through Tuesday and, as a result, flash flooding will remain a concern. The National Weather Service has placed the entire WAFB viewing area under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
On Tuesday, May 23, Pelican State Credit Union is giving away $20 in free gas to the first 200 people who visit Popingo's, 37384 Perkins Road in Prairieville.More >>
Five people were selected as winners of new Lexus vehicles Thursday, May 18 as part of the annual Driving the Future campaign.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >>
One South Georgia high school graduate's family said they believe her microphone was lowered during her commencement speech. School officials said she began reading parts of a script that were not approved.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed one teen and injured another early Sunday morning.More >>
