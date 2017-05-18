Winners pick their Lexus for 5 Cars, 5 Winners 2017

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital is giving away five brand new cars as part of a raffle.

The winners were drawn Thursday and, on Monday during WAFB's 9News This Morning, they will select which one of the five new red Lexus vehicles they will take home.

Five people were selected as winners of new Lexus vehicles as part of the annual Driving the Future campaign. The names were announced on WAFB's 9News at 5.

The winners are:

Patsy Cifreo, Maringouin Jerry Duplantis, Baton Rouge Tiffany Hopper, Baton Rouge Cheryl Hughes, Zachary Suzanne Williams, Baton Rouge

Watch the drawing of the winners below:

For more information about the raffle and Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, click here.

