Bill to ban kids from handling fully automatic weapons moves through House panel

A proposal addressing whether or not children should be banned from using fully automatic weapons is being considered by Louisiana lawmakers, after a House criminal justice panel voted 7-6 in favor of the bill.

Barbara Norton, D-Shreveport, proposed the idea in response to a deadly scene where a 9-year-old lost control of an Uzi submachine gun and shot and killed her weapons instructor.

“I don't think this is what we want our children to be faced with, at the age of 9, the responsibility of taking someone's life,” said Norton.

“I don't believe that we should be banning responsible hunting and gun courses with minors,” said Rep. Joseph Marino, R-Gretna.

Norton unveiled a similar bill back in 2015, but it was tossed out before making it to the governor's desk.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.