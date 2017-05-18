HUD announces another $51M+ in flood relief money for Louisiana

U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson announced Thursday an additional $51,435,000 in flood recovery funding for the State of Louisiana.

The grants received are through HUD's Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. This brings the combined amount allocated to the state from current and prior appropriations to $1,708,407,000.

These grants can support housing redevelopment, business assistance, and infrastructure repair. State and local governments will use this money to target areas that were most affected by the August 2016 flooding.

"This is a part of last year's omnibus. This additional funding will continue our mission to get Louisiana families back in their homes," said Carson.

"Today, HUD makes another investment to support long-term disaster recovery in communities that continue to experience significant and persistent need. Supporting the people and places still struggling to rebuild is a top priority to HUD," said Carson.

The money is set to be used in the following parishes for disasters that occurred in 2016:

Acadia

Ascension

East Baton Rouge

Lafayette

Livingston

Ouachita

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Vermilion

Washington

