Most popular baby names in La. for 2016

The Social Security Administration has released the list of the most popular baby names in Louisiana for 2016.

The top five boy names were:

Liam Noah Mason Elijah William

The top five girl names were:

Ava Olivia Emma Amelia Harper

According to the Social Security Administration, Noah and Emma were the most popular baby names for the whole country.

The agency began compiling the baby name list back in 1997, with names dating back as far as 1880. When a baby is born, the parents give the baby's name to the agency when applying for a Social Security card, making the agency America's source for the most popular names.

In addition to each state's top baby names, the Social Security website also has a list of the 1,000 most popular boy and girl names for 2016.

