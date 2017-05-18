Man convicted after admitting to trafficking 15 y.o. for commercial sex acts

A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 17 to conspiring to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, reports Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson.

Udraka Roberts-Bey, 26, reportedly admitted during a plea hearing that in June of 2016, he conspired with others to solicit a 15-year-old to engage in commercial sex acts. The report states Roberts-Bey specifically admitted to having arranged on multiple occasions for the minor victim to engage in commercial sex acts with individuals who had agreed to pay for said acts. He also reportedly admitted to transporting the victim back and forth between Baton Rouge and New Orleans to make the minor available for these sex acts.

A federal grand jury indicted Roberts-Bey in July of 2016. This indictment comes after a federal, state, and local law enforcement operation involving representatives of the Middle District of Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force, who were able to identify the prostitution operation and rescue the victim from a hotel in Baton Rouge.

"Human trafficking serves as a reminder of the evil and dangers that exist in our world. Predators who engage in such activity in this district should count on facing the unrelenting and aggressive attention of my office, state prosecutors, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. Through the Middle District of Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force, our coordinated efforts will continue to focus on rescuing victims and ensuring that justice is done in whatever venue - federal or state - will ensure the most appropriate outcome," said Amundson.

"Human trafficking, particularly involving juveniles, is a heinous crime targeting the most vulnerable among us. The FBI will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to identify, target, and stop those engaged in exploiting children," said FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Jeff Sallet.

