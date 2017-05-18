Man convicted after admitting to trafficking 15-year-old for commercial sex acts

A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 17 to conspiring to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, reports Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson.

"Human trafficking, particularly involving juveniles, is a heinous crime targeting the most vulnerable among us," said FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Jeff Sallet. "The FBI will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to identify, target, and stop those engaged in exploiting children."

Udraka Roberts-Bey, 26, admitted during a plea hearing that in June of 2016, he conspired with others to solicit a 15-year-old to engage in sex acts for money. He also admitted to taking the victim back and forth between Baton Rouge and New Orleans to make the minor available.

The Middle District of Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force was able to rescue the victim from a hotel in Baton Rouge.

"Human trafficking serves as a reminder of the evil and dangers that exist in our world," said Amundson. "Predators who engage in such activity in this district should count on facing the unrelenting and aggressive attention of my office, state prosecutors, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement partners."

