La. congressmen seek extension for BRAVE program that helps reduce crime

A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 17 to conspiring to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, reports Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson.More >>
Congressmen Garret Graves and Cedric Richmond have called on US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to extend the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) program.More >>
The co-valedictorians of Brusly High School have a lot in common. They both have 4.3 grade point averages, and they’re twin sisters.More >>
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy; spotty/isolated showers - a high of 88°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, steamy - a low of 73°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy - 30% scattered showers/storms; a high of 88°
There is a new website to help small businesses in Louisiana connect with major industries. Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday morning the formal launch of Louisiana Business Connection.More >>
He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
It took the life of Astronaut Neil Armstrong's little girl in 1962, and since then very little progress has been made in defeating a deadly form of childhood cancer.More >>
