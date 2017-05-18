Twin valedictorians graduate from Brusly High School

The co-valedictorians of Brusly High School have a lot in common. They both have 4.3 grade point averages, and they’re twin sisters.

Kayla and Shayla LeBlanc are graduating Thursday night as the top ranked students in their class. They say they study together all the time and look at this as a team accomplishment.

Shayla is going to Harvard and Kayla is going to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They’re both excited to explore new parts of the country.

“I think I’m just excited about experiencing something different and moving away,” Kayla said. “That’s probably going to be very challenging, but I think I’m ready for it.”

“I’m excited for the same thing...being able to go off and also gain an individual identity,” Shayla said.

The twins say that for now, they want to major in chemistry and then attend medical school.

