Torch run kicks off Special Olympics

A special kickoff to the Special Olympics was held Thursday morning in Ascension Parish.

Supporters of families that cope with special needs ran from the Gonzales Municipal Park on LA 44 carrying the torch to the Arc of East Ascension, where they will have lunch.

Long-time supporter of the Special Olympics, Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, attended the event.

"It’s a true honor for law enforcement; it’s very special to us, that we want to be out here for the athletes and to support the athletes,” Dabadie said. “Special Olympics does a lot more than just sporting events. It teaches life skills. It teaches inclusion.”

The 2017 Louisiana Summer Special Olympic games will be happening Friday through Sunday in Hammond.

