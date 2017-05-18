FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steamy, Spotty Showers

YOUR QUICKCAST:
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy; spotty/isolated showers - a high of 88°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, steamy - a low of 73°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy - 30% scattered showers/storms; a high of 88°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
***NEW FOR THURSDAY … The Storm Prediction Center has now placed a portion of SE LA and SW MS (Wilkinson, Amite counties) under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather, from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday***
- In the meantime, moisture steaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico will keep the dew point/humidity levels relatively high (dew point 70°+ throughout the day)
- As a result, expect steamy (and breezy) conditions - a slight chance of showers/storms (both Thursday afternoon and Friday, coverage 20% - 30%) ... before scattered to numerous showers/storms enter our viewing area over the weekend
- At least a 50% coverage of rain on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar Saturday; increasing to 70% - 80% coverage Sunday ...
- Be alert to the potential for brief periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning - especially Sunday
- And, as this slow moving front slides eastward within the next 36 - 48 hours, it may stall along the coastal waters … in doing so, it will keep rain chances in the extended outlook (past Sunday); but, only in the scattered category into the early part of next week
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION UNTIL 7 PM
Inland Lakes: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 3 feet
TIDES FOR MAY 19:
High Tide: 3:23 p.m. +1.5
Low Tide: 1:26 a.m. +0.3
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 18 …98° (1922); 50° (1945)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 18 … 87°; 66°
SUNRISE: 6:08 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:55 p.m.
