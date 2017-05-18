LED launches website to connect small businesses with major industry opportunities

There is a new website to help small businesses in Louisiana connect with major industries.

Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday morning the formal launch of Louisiana Business Connection.

"It has been a priority of this administration to support and strengthen Louisiana’s small business community while continuing to attract large economic drivers," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a written release. "Louisiana Business Connection helps us pursue that goal by providing our large industrial projects with an accessible tool for further investing in our communities and for contracting with Louisiana’s small businesses. Fostering stronger bonds between large projects and small businesses helps to keep large industrial expenditures within state borders while resulting in new employment opportunities for our people as our small businesses ink new contracts."

Officials said businesses, both small and large, that operate in the state may register at no cost. They added the online platform provides more opportunities for disadvantaged businesses to work with prime contractors.

