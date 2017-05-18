WANTED: Convicted felon accused of trying to shoot 2 people - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: Convicted felon accused of trying to shoot 2 people

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Michael Jackson (Source: Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers) Michael Jackson (Source: Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted felon who allegedly shot at two people about a week ago.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Michael Jackson, 30, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is described as 5-foot-8, 130 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Jackson is accused of firing several shots at two people on Swan Avenue east of Scenic Highway on May 12.

They added the victims were able to hide behind a car to avoid getting shot. No injuries were reported.

Jackson is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steamy, Spotty Showers

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steamy, Spotty Showers

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:15:55 GMT

    THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy; spotty/isolated showers - a high of 88°
    THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, steamy - a low of 73°
    FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy - 30% scattered showers/storms; a high of 88°

    More >>

    THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy; spotty/isolated showers - a high of 88°
    THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, steamy - a low of 73°
    FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy - 30% scattered showers/storms; a high of 88°

    More >>

  • LED launches website to connect small businesses with major industry opportunities

    LED launches website to connect small businesses with major industry opportunities

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-05-18 15:49:05 GMT

    There is a new website to help small businesses in Louisiana connect with major industries. Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday morning the formal launch of Louisiana Business Connection.

    More >>

    There is a new website to help small businesses in Louisiana connect with major industries. Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday morning the formal launch of Louisiana Business Connection.

    More >>

  • WANTED: Convicted felon accused of trying to shoot 2 people

    WANTED: Convicted felon accused of trying to shoot 2 people

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-05-18 15:25:57 GMT

    Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted felon who allegedly shot at two people about a week ago. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Michael Jackson, 30, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

    More >>

    Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted felon who allegedly shot at two people about a week ago. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Michael Jackson, 30, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly