WANTED: Convicted felon accused of trying to shoot 2 people

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted felon who allegedly shot at two people about a week ago.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Michael Jackson, 30, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is described as 5-foot-8, 130 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Jackson is accused of firing several shots at two people on Swan Avenue east of Scenic Highway on May 12.

They added the victims were able to hide behind a car to avoid getting shot. No injuries were reported.

Jackson is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

