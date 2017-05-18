LSU vs Mississippi State: SEC Series Preview

LSU travels to Starkville with a lot on the line against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have a one-game lead over State in the SEC West with three games remaining.

LSU trails the Florida Gators by one game in the overall SEC standings. Florida will host the Kentucky Wildcats, who also have a shot to win the SEC.

Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at State's hitting and pitching leaders.

2017 LSU MISS. STATE Record 36-17 34-19 SEC 18-9 17-10 Ranking 8,10 8,11,15

Key stat : State is 3-5 in their last 8 SEC games

TEAM HITTING:

2017 LSU MISS. STATE Batting Avg .292 .287 Home Runs 48 47 Triples 8 13 Doubles 92 98 Runs/Game 6.5 5.8

Top hitters for the Bulldogs:

Brent Rooker: .406 batting average, 20 home runs, three triples, 26 doubles, 71 RBI and 18 stolen bases

Jake Mangum: .333 batting average, one triple, 15 doubles, 20 RBI and 48 runs scored

Ryan Gridley: .325 batting average, five home runs, one triple, 11 doubles and 35 RBI

Hunter Stovall: .317 batting average, one triple and five doubles

Cody Brown: .310 batting average, six home runs, two triples, 11 doubles and 31 RBI

TEAM PITCHING:

2017 LSU MISS. STATE ERA 3.74 4.60 Opp. Batting Avg .235 .242 Strikeouts 454 468 Base on Balls 199 267

Top pitchers for the Bulldogs:

Spencer Price: 3-1, 2.28 ERA, 25 appearances (all in relief), 14 saves and 36 strike outs

Riley Self: 5-0, 2.29 ERA, 24 appearances (all in relief), four saves and 51 strike outs

Konnor Pilkington: 6-4, 3.44 ERA, 13 appearances (13 starts) and 91 strikeouts

P Plumlee: 5-1, 3.61 ERA, 19 appearances (eight starts) and 42 strike outs

Denver McQuary: 2-2, 3.89 ERA, 17 appearances (five starts)

Pitching matchups:

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network

LSU: Alex Lange (6-5, 2.92 ERA)

Mississippi State: Konnor Pilkington (6-4, 3.44 ERA)

Game 2: Friday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

LSU: Jared Poche’(8-3, 3.16 ERA)

Mississippi State: Denver McQuary (2-2, 3.89 ERA)

Game 3: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

LSU: Eric Walker (6-1, 3.77 ERA)

Mississippi State: TBA

