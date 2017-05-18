LSU vs Mississippi State: SEC Series Preview

LSU travels to Starkville with a lot on the line against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Tigers have a one-game lead over State in the SEC West with three games remaining.
LSU trails the Florida Gators by one game in the overall SEC standings. Florida will host the Kentucky Wildcats, who also have a shot to win the SEC.
Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at State's hitting and pitching leaders.
|2017
|LSU
|MISS. STATE
|Record
|36-17
|34-19
|SEC
|18-9
|17-10
|Ranking
|8,10
|8,11,15
Key stat: State is 3-5 in their last 8 SEC games
TEAM HITTING:
|2017
|LSU
|MISS. STATE
|Batting Avg
|.292
|.287
|Home Runs
|48
|47
|Triples
|8
|13
|Doubles
|92
|98
|Runs/Game
|6.5
|5.8
Top hitters for the Bulldogs:
Brent Rooker: .406 batting average, 20 home runs, three triples, 26 doubles, 71 RBI and 18 stolen bases
Jake Mangum: .333 batting average, one triple, 15 doubles, 20 RBI and 48 runs scored
Ryan Gridley: .325 batting average, five home runs, one triple, 11 doubles and 35 RBI
Hunter Stovall: .317 batting average, one triple and five doubles
Cody Brown: .310 batting average, six home runs, two triples, 11 doubles and 31 RBI
TEAM PITCHING:
|2017
|LSU
|MISS. STATE
|ERA
|3.74
|4.60
|Opp. Batting Avg
|.235
|.242
|Strikeouts
|454
|468
|Base on Balls
|199
|267
Top pitchers for the Bulldogs:
Spencer Price: 3-1, 2.28 ERA, 25 appearances (all in relief), 14 saves and 36 strike outs
Riley Self: 5-0, 2.29 ERA, 24 appearances (all in relief), four saves and 51 strike outs
Konnor Pilkington: 6-4, 3.44 ERA, 13 appearances (13 starts) and 91 strikeouts
P Plumlee: 5-1, 3.61 ERA, 19 appearances (eight starts) and 42 strike outs
Denver McQuary: 2-2, 3.89 ERA, 17 appearances (five starts)
Pitching matchups:
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network
LSU: Alex Lange (6-5, 2.92 ERA)
Mississippi State: Konnor Pilkington (6-4, 3.44 ERA)
Game 2: Friday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+
LSU: Jared Poche’(8-3, 3.16 ERA)
Mississippi State: Denver McQuary (2-2, 3.89 ERA)
Game 3: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU
LSU: Eric Walker (6-1, 3.77 ERA)
Mississippi State: TBA
2017 LSU baseball schedule and scores
