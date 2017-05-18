Man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

A man is behind bars in Baton Rouge for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

According to the probable cause report, the victim told police Mark Ferguson, 48, forced himself on her at his house while she was there swimming nearly two years ago.

Court records show Ferguson has priors, including arrests for indecent behavior and a conviction for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

He is charged with first-degree rape.

Bond has not been set.

