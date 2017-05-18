Woman faces cruelty charges after girl arrives at school with 2 black eyes

Police have arrested a woman after they say a young girl showed up at school with two black eyes.

Court documents state Jvonta Shavers, 23, of Baton Rouge, allegedly hit a 9-year-old child with a stick Sunday.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the girl lost consciousness twice during the beating.

According to the probable cause report, Shavers told police the child ran into a door frame, which caused the injuries.

Shavers is charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Bond has not been set.

