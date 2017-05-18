Witnesses: Man who had been shot in back found in truck at street corner

Detectives are investigating a late-night shooting on the streets of north Baton Rouge that sent one man to the hospital.

Witnesses said a man was found inside a truck on the corner of North 47th and O’Dell Street just before midnight. They added he had been shot in the back.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it is believed the man was likely shot at a different location.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown. His name has not been released.

Police really need tips from anyone who knows anything about what happened, so those who can help close this case are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867. You do not have to give your name or phone number.

