Witnesses: Man who had been shot in back found in truck at street corner

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Witnesses said a man was found inside a truck on the corner of North 47th and O’Dell Street just before midnight. They added he had been shot in the back.More >>
Witnesses said a man was found inside a truck on the corner of North 47th and O’Dell Street just before midnight. They added he had been shot in the back.More >>
The Louisiana State Police will honor and remember the men and women of law enforcement who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.More >>
The Louisiana State Police will honor and remember the men and women of law enforcement who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.More >>
The death penalty lives to see another day in Louisiana, at least for now.More >>
The death penalty lives to see another day in Louisiana, at least for now.More >>
A Senate panel advanced a bill Thursday boosting the minimum wage in Louisiana.More >>
A Senate panel advanced a bill Thursday boosting the minimum wage in Louisiana.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>