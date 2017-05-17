Hunt Correctional to hold One Day with God program for kids to spend time with their fathers

On Saturday, May 20, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, in conjunction with Forgiven Ministries, will host a program called One Day with God so children of offenders can spend quality time with their fathers.

There are 38 children expected to participate in the program and will be brought to the facility by their guardians. The children will be allowed to spend the day with their fathers under the supervision of ministry volunteers. The program aims to re-establish and strengthen the bond between father and child while providing a compassionate setting for forgiveness and reconciliation to occur.

The faith-based program provides a way for inmates to take responsibility as a parent in preparation for re-entry into society. More than 72 Forgiven Ministries volunteers will spend the day helping fathers communicate with their children.

There will be fun activities for families to participate in, such as singing, crafts, lunch, and worship.

