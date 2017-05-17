Livonia PD needs help identifying suspected car burglars

Chief Brad Joffrion with the Livonia Police Department says surveillance video taken on May 6 at the Old West Inn reveals a group of people allegedly attempting to burglarize vehicles.

“This particular vehicle just zooms into the parking lot and they jump out to start going from vehicle to vehicle,” said Joffrion.

During the early morning hours, the video shows an SUV pulling into the parking lot of the hotel. From there, Joffrion says at least three people emerge from the vehicle and go from car to car for only one thing. “Anything of any value they were taking, whether it be money, laptop computers, whatever had any value to it,” said Joffrion.

The chief says break-ins like this happen when thieves go looking for a crime of opportunity. “These crimes could be prevented by people simply locking their vehicles and removing all the valuables out of the vehicle, especially so they're not visible through the windows,” he said.

The thieves managed to break into three cars and speed off with items close to $1,000 in value. Joffrion says he wants to remind everyone that although Livonia is a small community, residents still need to be on guard. “Every area, no matter how big or small you are, we're all at this day in time affected by criminal activity. We have to focus on eliminating and taking that window of opportunity away from them,” said Joffrion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 225-637-2520.

