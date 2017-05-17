Tickfaw woman not wearing seat belt dies in wreck in Livingston Parish

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle wreck that claimed the life of a woman from Tickfaw.

According to LSP, the wreck happened on LA 1064 east of LA 43 in Livingston Parish. Catherine Rivero, 67, of Tickfaw, was killed in the crash.

The initial investigation by LSP reveals the crash occurred as Rivero was driving eastbound on LA 1064 in a 2007 Nissan Maxima, when for reasons still under investigation, she sideswiped the bridge rail on the passenger side of the car and ran off the left side of the road.

Officials say Rivero was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the wreck and sustained fatal injuries as a result. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from Rivero for analysis nonetheless.

