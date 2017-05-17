Gonzales church holds Blessing of the Bikes for law enforcement officers

In Gonzales Wednesday, a local church held a special Blessing of the Bikes for law enforcement.

The Rock Church asked the Ascension Parish Motor Division, the deputies on motorcycles, to come let them pray for their safety this summer. The Rock Church felt they needed a special day for law enforcers. Church members wanted to show their appreciation.

“Because they give so much to our community, we wanted to give back to them. We wanted to bless their bikes, we wanted to pray over them, and now we're providing a lunch for them. You know, we just want to give back to the community. We wanted to impact others,” said Pastor Blake Melancon.

The Rock also held a Blessing of the Bikes for everyday riders. They had a great turnout last weekend, about 100 bikes.

