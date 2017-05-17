New, mixed-use development called Electric Depot coming to old Entergy site on Gov't St.

Weinstein Nelson has announced plans for a new, mixed-use development, Electric Depot, which will be located at the old Entergy site on Government St. in Mid-City.

The six-acre site, located at 1509 Government St., will include retail, office, and residential space, with 50,000 square feet of retail and office space and 16 one bedroom apartments. There will also be 200 parking spots and additional features such as renovated sidewalks, a bus pull out for a bus stop, and a central lawn for public events.

The first tenant, a local boutique entertainment center, has been secured and will occupy Building A. It's set to open in fall of 2018. The unique social space will feature bowling, live music, a full service restaurant and bar, space for private events, meeting, and parties, and will incorporate technological conveniences widely used in today's society.

High-speed wifi and multiple state-of-the-art audio/video systems will allow customers to reserve lanes, schedule private events, and purchase tickets to live performances. Customers will also have the ability to order food and drinks directly from their phone or laptop while on the property.

"Our goal is to provide the Baton Rouge community and guests visiting our city a socially engaging environment where everyone from all walks of life can enjoy themselves and socialize in a comfortable and collaborative setting. It will be an engaging experience unlike anything else in our area. We could not have asked for a better space for this innovative concept," said a tenant, Robert Lay.

"We're really excited about the opportunity to utilize this historic site to create something revolutionary for Baton Rouge. I'd like to thank the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority for leasing the property to us for this catalyst project. Special thanks also to our development team, which includes Garrett Temple, Anthony Kimble, Helena Cunningham, Todd Stevens, and Matt Suarage along with Jennifer Jones and Dennis Blunt with Shiloh Baptist Foundation," said architect, Dyke Nelson.

There is currently 12,000 square feet of retail and office space available. For more information on leasing, contact Geordy Waters or Robert Pettit at Waters & Pettit Commercial Real Estate.

