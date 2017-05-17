Bill to eliminate death penalty in La. fails to pass House panel by one vote

The death penalty lives to see another day in Louisiana with a House panel putting the stake to end the practice in the Bayou State.

With a margin of just one vote, the House panel chose to scrap a bill that would have done away with capital punishment in Louisiana.

Sponsored by former state police superintendent, Terry Landry, D-New Iberia, the bill would have taken the death penalty off the table for any crime committed on or after August 1 of this year. Defense attorneys and former death row inmates spoke out in support of the bill, saying the death penalty is an expensive practice the state cannot afford due to the high court costs. They also pointed to Louisiana's high reversal rate on death penalty convictions, expressing concern that innocent people could be executed.

“You cannot change the past. What is there is done now, but you have a chance to change the future,” said Ray Krone, a death row inmate in Arizona who was exonerated.

“We can do better. We're no better off, we're no better off with the death penalty on the books,” said Landry.

“As a DA, I'm asking for an option. The option of having this as the ultimate penalty for the worst of the worst,” said St. John the Baptist Parish DA Bridget Dinvaut.

However, those in opposition won out the day, saying DAs deserve the right to make the decision. It should be noted one of those voting against the bill was one of the bill's own co-authors, meaning he cast the deciding vote to kill his own bill.

There is a similar bill waiting for a vote on the Senate floor. The sponsor of that bill, Sen. Dan Claitor, says he does not plan to make his members vote on it since there's no hope of it making it through the House.

