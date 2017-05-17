Bill to eliminate death penalty in La. fails to pass House panel by one vote

Weinstein Nelson has announced plans for a new, mixed-use development, Electric Depot, which will be located at the old Entergy site on Government St. in Mid-City.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to an overturned school bus on Arnold Rd. in Walker, say Livingston Parish officials.More >>
The death penalty lives to see another day in Louisiana with a House panel putting the stake to end the practice in the Bayou State. With a margin of just one vote, the House panel chose to scrap a bill that would have done away with capital punishment in Louisiana.More >>
Every time it rains, at least one neighborhood in St. Amant braces for the worst. People who live along Pertuis St. say they have been fighting drainage issues since before the August flood, and now it's only getting worse.More >>
The ongoing budget crisis prevented a bill from moving forward that would have provided a little financial relief for parents and women.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A drunken man used his toddler's stroller to plow through crowds at Disney World, screaming racial slurs and cursing at cast members.More >>
