Two people injured when school bus overturns in Walker

Emergency crews responded to an overturned school bus on Arnold Rd. in Walker Wednesday afternoon, say Livingston Parish officials.

Officials with the Livingston Parish School board say the bus driver and the driver's young relative, an 11-year-old girl, were the only people on the bus at the time of the crash.

The two suffered minor injuries.

They say no other vehicles were involved in the crash and they do not know at this time why the driver crashed. The special ed bus, which travels to and from Walker Elementary, crashed around 3:45 p.m. Louisiana State Police is taking over the investigation of the wreck.

Arnold Rd. is currently closed in both directions while crews work to clear the scene.

One witness, Brandon Seaman, saw the wreck and immediately worked to help the two people on board. Hear what he had to say below.

Brandon Seaman jumped into action to rescue the two people on board @WAFB pic.twitter.com/zPlzflWPmD — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) May 17, 2017

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.