State budget woes defeat bill for sales tax removal for diapers, feminine hygiene products

The ongoing budget crisis prevented a bill from moving forward that would have provided a little financial relief for parents and women.

SB 24 stalled in the Senate after only three members of the Senate Finance Committee supported the bill.

Authored by Sen. J.P., D-New Orleans, the bill proposed stripping the sales tax from diapers, tampons, sanitary napkins and other feminine hygiene products because they are considered necessities.

The tax exemption would have cost $13 million annually. Because the state is already grappling with repeated budget gaps, the majority of legislators were resistance to the idea.

