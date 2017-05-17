SEC standings: It all comes down to this weekend - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC standings: It all comes down to this weekend

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Jared Poche (Source: WAFB) Jared Poche (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

You could not ask for a better weekend of baseball in the SEC.

LSU travels to Starkville with a one-game lead over Mississippi State in the SEC West.

The Tigers trail the Florida Gators by one game in the overall SEC standings.Florida will host the Kentucky Wildcats, who also have a shot to win the SEC.

Here are the updated standings and this week's SEC matchups.

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL
LSU 18-9 36-17
Mississippi State 17-10 34-19
Arkansas 16-10 37-14
Texas A&M 15-12 35-18
Auburn 14-13 32-21
Ole Miss 13-14 31-22
Alabama  5-19 19-32

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL
Florida 19-8 38-14
Kentucky 18-9 37-16
Vanderbilt 13-13 31-21
South Carolina 12-15 31-21
Missouri 11-16 32-21
Tennessee 9-18 23-30
Georgia 7-18 27-22

Thursday-Saturday matchups:
Alabama at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at Texas A&M
Ole Miss at Auburn
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
LSU at Mississippi State
Missouri at Tennessee

