SEC standings: It all comes down to this weekend

You could not ask for a better weekend of baseball in the SEC.
LSU travels to Starkville with a one-game lead over Mississippi State in the SEC West.
The Tigers trail the Florida Gators by one game in the overall SEC standings.Florida will host the Kentucky Wildcats, who also have a shot to win the SEC.
Here are the updated standings and this week's SEC matchups.
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|LSU
|18-9
|36-17
|Mississippi State
|17-10
|34-19
|Arkansas
|16-10
|37-14
|Texas A&M
|15-12
|35-18
|Auburn
|14-13
|32-21
|Ole Miss
|13-14
|31-22
|Alabama
|5-19
|19-32
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|Florida
|19-8
|38-14
|Kentucky
|18-9
|37-16
|Vanderbilt
|13-13
|31-21
|South Carolina
|12-15
|31-21
|Missouri
|11-16
|32-21
|Tennessee
|9-18
|23-30
|Georgia
|7-18
|27-22
Thursday-Saturday matchups:
Alabama at Vanderbilt
Arkansas at Texas A&M
Ole Miss at Auburn
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
LSU at Mississippi State
Missouri at Tennessee
2017 LSU baseball schedule with results
