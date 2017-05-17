SEC standings: It all comes down to this weekend

You could not ask for a better weekend of baseball in the SEC.

LSU travels to Starkville with a one-game lead over Mississippi State in the SEC West.

The Tigers trail the Florida Gators by one game in the overall SEC standings.Florida will host the Kentucky Wildcats, who also have a shot to win the SEC.

Here are the updated standings and this week's SEC matchups.

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL LSU 18-9 36-17 Mississippi State 17-10 34-19 Arkansas 16-10 37-14 Texas A&M 15-12 35-18 Auburn 14-13 32-21 Ole Miss 13-14 31-22 Alabama 5-19 19-32

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL Florida 19-8 38-14 Kentucky 18-9 37-16 Vanderbilt 13-13 31-21 South Carolina 12-15 31-21 Missouri 11-16 32-21 Tennessee 9-18 23-30 Georgia 7-18 27-22

Thursday-Saturday matchups:

Alabama at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Ole Miss at Auburn

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Mississippi State

Missouri at Tennessee

2017 LSU baseball schedule with results

