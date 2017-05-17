Kookaburras next up for the B.R. Tigers Australian Rules Football Club

The Baton Rouge Tigers Australian Rules Football Club will be on the road for their final game before the Central Regional Tournament in June.

The Tigers travel to Atlanta for a game against the Kookaburras on Saturday, May 20.

Baton Rouge hopes to extend their winning streak to two games after their game against the St. Petersburg Swans was postponed until September.

In 2016 Baton Rouge and Atlanta split their two regular season meetings with both teams winning at home. The Tigers fell in Georgia last year by a score of 19.24.138 to 5.8.38 before rebounding and beating the Kookas 8.11.59 to 2.0.12 on the return trip to Louisiana.

Last time out, the Tigers split two games on the road at the Ruggles Cup in Houston. They fell to the Houston Lonestars by a score of 12.7.49 to 2.2.14 before defeating the Tulsa Buffaloes 7.7.49 to 3.5.23.

After the trip to Atlanta, the Tigers will turn their attention to the Central Regional Tournament that will be held on June 10 in Little Rock, Ark.

