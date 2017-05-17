Flood recovery meeting for District 2 to be held Thursday

Councilwoman for District 2, Chauna Banks, in conjunction with the Greenwood Homeowners Association, is hosting a meeting to discuss matters relevant to the community's flood recovery effort on Thursday, May 18.

The meeting will be held at Foster Road Baptist Church, located at 11333 Foster Rd., at 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from FEMA, the Louisiana Housing Corporation, the Office of Community Development, and other city-parish departments have been invited to make presentations and discuss a range of issues.

Issues to be discussed include:

Recovery funds

Drainage

Sewage

Homeowner/rental assistance

For more information, contact the District 2 office at 225-389-8331 or email vcarter@brgov.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.