FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, Windy

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy; spotty shower (10%); high of 87°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - humid; a low of 69°

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 30% showers/storms; a high of 88°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-Generally quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar Wednesday - could have a couple of showers (only 10% coverage) - perhaps a few light returns in our viewing area as well as along the coast (probably only a sprinkle or two, at most!)

-Increasing humidity and dew point, thanks to a strong southerly wind flow; gradually tightening pressure gradient will mean sustained winds of 10 - 15 mph but gusting higher (25 mph+) …

-Overall, staying seasonally warm (but feeling a few degrees warmer) - average/normal high for this time of year is 87°, afternoon temperatures through the end of the week are forecast to top out at 87°/88°

-A relatively weak cold front will be moving eastward by late week and into the weekend … in the meantime, minor rain chances Thursday/Friday (20% - 30% coverage); increasing both Saturday and Sunday (50% - 70% coverage)

-At this point, it doesn’t appear that severe weather is expected - the cold front will be the focus of the impending wet weather - and numerous showers/isolated storms are forecast to develop

-There may be the potential for small hail, with the highest coverage Sunday - as the cold front should be virtually on top of SE LA!

-This system could stall along the coastal communities … so that may keep umbrella weather hanging on into early next week ...

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 15 - 20 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 15 - 20 knots; Waves, 2 - 4 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

TIDES FOR MAY 18:

High Tide: 3:07 p.m. +1.1

Low Tide: 12:55 a.m. +0.2

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 17 … 93° (1988); 46° (2011)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 17 … 87°; 66°

SUNRISE: 6:09 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:54 p.m.

