Louisiana State Police to hold annual memorial ceremonies for National Police Week

The Louisiana State Police will honor and remember the men and women of law enforcement who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

On Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m., the annual Louisiana State Police Memorial Ceremony will be held at the LSP memorial, which is located in front of State Police Headquarters located at 7919 Independence Blvd. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Training Academy auditorium.

They will also recognize those who have gone beyond the call of duty at the annual State Police Memorial and Awards Ceremonies.

On Friday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m., the annual Louisiana State Police Awards Ceremony will be held to honor Troopers, public safety personnel, and civilians from across the state for their extraordinary efforts over the past year. The ceremony will take place at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy Auditorium on Independence Blvd.

The events are being held in conjunction with National Police Week. On Monday, May 15, the annual Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony was held in Washington, D.C.

The law enforcement officers who died on July 17, 2016 in Baton Rouge during an ambush attack received special acknowledgements.

