Senate committee approves bill to raise minimum wage, moves to full Senate next

A Senate committee advanced a bill Wednesday morning to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage.

The Senate Labor and Industrial Relations Committee approved SB 153 by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, which looks to raise the state minimum wage to $8 an hour next year and to $8.50 in 2019.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement:

"Nearly half of working families in Louisiana struggle to cover basic monthly expenses, so I am pleased to see that the Senate Labor and Industrial Relations Committee advanced an opportunity to establish a modest, but meaningful increase to the minimum wage in our state today," Edwards said in a written release. "SB 153 is a reasonable measure to remedy the fact that it has been nearly a decade since the last minimum wage increase in Louisiana, despite the rising cost of living over that time. If we say that family values are critical to our way of life here in Louisiana, it’s time to start valuing the hard-working families who contribute a great deal to our communities."

The state's minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour.

The bill next heads to the full Senate for debate.

