Fire at convenience store causes extensive damage

Posted by WAFB Staff
Fire investigators in Baton Rouge are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Rite-Shop Food Store on Greenwell Street in the Glen Oaks area around 3 a.m.

The damage appeared pretty extensive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

